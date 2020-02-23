It might take a minute, but the doctor will see you now.
Hillcrest Health System, St. John Health System and Saint Francis Health System are still among the city’s largest employers. However, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration still classifies Tulsa, like almost all of Oklahoma, as a Health Professional Shortage Area, or one that does not have at least one primary care provider for every 3,500 residents.
With more than 1,500 primary care providers across the Tulsa metro area, the shortage is not as acute compared to the more rural communities. However, it has helped shape efforts from the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University to fill in the coverage gaps.
The OU-TU School of Community Medicine at OU-Tulsa’s Schusterman Campus is working to facilitate access to care for underserved Tulsans through its Community Health Clinic program.
Launched in 2003, the Community Health Clinic includes an evening walk-in clinic and a longitudinal clinic for chronically ill patients. All services, including lab and radiology, are available for free and are funded exclusively through private donations.
According to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma’s drug overdose rate is 20.1 per 100,000 residents. With that figure slowly climbing due to alcohol, methamphetamine and illegal opioids, such as heroin and fentanyl, the OSU Center for Health Sciences now operates an addiction clinic in midtown Tulsa.
Co-located at 6333 E. Skelly Drive with 12 & 12, the state’s largest comprehensive community addiction resource center, the outpatient clinic offers individualized, evidence-based outpatient treatment for multiple forms of addiction and mental health services for adults.
The facility operates in partnership with Minnesota-based Hazeldon Betty Ford Foundation, the country’s largest nonprofit addiction treatment provider. With almost the entire state still considered a Mental Health Professional Shortage Area by the Health Resources and Services Administration, OSU Center for Health Sciences received an additional $250,000 grant in January from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma to research the effectiveness of telehealth for treating addiction.
“We admire Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma’s leadership in expanding access to addiction treatment services,” said Dr. Kayse Shrum, president of OSU Center for Health Sciences and dean of the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine. “This major investment will allow us to reach more Oklahomans who are struggling with addiction and who would benefit immensely from the expertise at OSU Medicine. We appreciate our continued partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma.”
OSU Center for Health Sciences is also taking steps to address the shortage of primary care providers through a partnership with the Cherokee Nation.
When it opens in August with 50 students, the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation will be the first tribally affiliated medical school on tribal land in the country.
Located at W.W. Hastings Hospital, the new 84,000-square-foot medical school’s teaching space will include an anatomy laboratory, a clinical skills lab, an osteopathic manipulative medicine lab, standardized patient labs, three lecture halls and a state-of-the-art simulation center.
“We know there’s a doctor shortage in Oklahoma,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “We know across the country, particularly in rural areas, it is difficult to recruit and retain doctors.”
Read other stories from the Outlook section
As Oklahoma led the way in lawsuits targeting the opioid crisis, patients in the state found an alternative in medical marijuana
Oklahoma's oil and gas production continues upward march, but steep drop in drilling might signal a stall