When I was first elected mayor, the City Council and I began putting programs and policies in place to focus on making Tulsa a globally competitive, world-class city.
We knew to accomplish this we had to stop fighting with our neighboring communities over retail stores and begin working collectively to maintain and attract world-class companies that have good-paying jobs for our residents. We also knew that north Tulsa had taken a back seat for way too long when it comes to economic prosperity — and that reality has a direct impact on the life-expectancy disparity of more than a decade that exists in our city today.
In the past two years, we have recruited the two largest new employers in the history of our city — Amazon and Greenheck Group have built campuses in north Tulsa. We have incentivized the relocation of Muncie Power Products to the Peoria-Mohawk Business Park. WPX, Vast Bank and USA BMX are all building new headquarters facilities in the historic Greenwood District. This progress is bolstering Tulsa’s reputation as a place to do business and expand operations, which in turn opens more opportunities for Tulsans across the city.
In the coming year, the City Council and I are putting a focus on addressing homelessness through affordable housing strategies. Compared with the coastal United States, Tulsa has incredible housing affordability. Yet we also have the 11th-highest eviction rate in the nation, and evictions are one of the leading causes of homelessness. That’s why in 2020 we will implement the Affordable Housing Strategy to create even more affordable housing opportunities, combat evictions and help lower the number of Tulsans facing homelessness.
We are also adding new officers to the Tulsa Police Department at an unprecedented rate and will continue to develop our community policing efforts under Police Chief Wendell Franklin — patrolling the streets responsibly and continuing to build trust between Tulsa’s diverse communities and officers.
After Tulsans have an affordable, safe place to live, they need to be able to access jobs and opportunities no matter what part of town in which they live. That’s why last year, Bus Rapid Transit launched in Tulsa, which is giving those along the Peoria corridor access to jobs and shopping opportunities in Tulsa, connecting our neighbors to all parts of the city like never before. We also continue to make progress on road conditions, thanks to the overwhelming voter approval of the Improve Our Tulsa streets program.
It’s not just the visible growth that’s putting us on the path to success. We want Tulsa to be the kind of city where every kid has an equal shot at a great life. Our Resilient Tulsa Strategy, which launched in 2018, is continuing to implement more of its 41 actions. Tulsa is one of 10 cities selected to participate in a groundbreaking national study of economic mobility — assessing what factors best equip Tulsans to achieve the American dream.
We are also the first city in Oklahoma to host regular citizenship ceremonies for our newest Americans. If you’re ever feeling down about the division in our country, I highly recommend attending one of these ceremonies. When you meet people who have come from all around the world because they view Tulsa and Oklahoma and the United States as a beacon of freedom and opportunity, it just fills you with pride in our country.
We’re working to reconcile past inequities while creating a brighter future for all Tulsans through systematic investment in our neighbors, neighborhoods, businesses and public safety efforts. From housing and life expectancy to opportunity, we’re continuing to build the kind of city future generations of Tulsans will be proud of. Thank you for your help in working to make Tulsa a better place to live and thrive.