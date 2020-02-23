Oil and natural gas production in Oklahoma continued its rise in 2019, despite a precipitous dive in the number of drilling operations since late 2018, perhaps foretelling a production plateau or decline.
State oil production rose 62% from 2013-2018 and projects at 71% if extended to 2019 based on estimates for that year from the U.S. Energy Information Association. Gas production climbed 48% across those six years and projects to 56% in 2019, again based off EIA estimates.
There were about 145 drilling rigs in November 2018 in Oklahoma, steadily falling until the past three months of hovering in the low 50s — a 64% drop.
Secretary of Energy and Environment Ken Wagner is encouraged the decline finally leveled off, appearing to signal the bottom has been reached.
Wagner said he is unsure whether fossil fuel production in Oklahoma will continue its upward trend in 2020 but said he believes it has a strong future. He said gas is likely to be stable in the near term while oil might dip at some point because of the loss in rigs.
Oklahoma ranks third in the U.S. in marketed gas production and fourth in crude oil production. Revenue generated from the increased gross production tax resulted in the second largest such collection in state history in Fiscal Year 2019 at $1.153 billion.
“We are cautiously hopeful,” Wagner said.
Alternatively, David Le Norman, chair of the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma, has been sounding the alarm for months during a “dramatic drop” in natural gas prices.
Oil has somewhat recovered and is stable in the $50 per barrel range, he said. He described gas as mired in a protracted decline, plummeting in price from a recent peak of $4.09 per million Btu in November 2018 to $2.22 per million Btu in December 2019.
Le Norman said so much focus is given to oil that people don’t always realize that it only comprises about 25% to 30% of Oklahoma’s production.
He pointed to SandRidge Energy, which in early February announced plans to cut half its remaining workforce from the 120 employees at the company’s Oklahoma City headquarters.
“Unfortunately, I don’t think that’s the end of what we’re going to see here with other companies,” Le Norman said.
Wagner and Le Norman noted that Oklahoma bore the greatest share of a nationwide drop in rigs, indicative of lower gas prices relative to oil. The heavy gas mix coming out of Oklahoma wells can’t compete economically at the moment compared to oil-rich ones in Texas, New Mexico and North Dakota.
Wagner said a lack of market reaction to the recent U.S.-Iran conflict and the attack on Saudi Arabia oil in 2018 demonstrates a fossil fuel supply abundance worldwide.
“We see that (Oklahoma) production hasn’t leveled off or declined because the new completion methods and technologies has made production so much more efficient,” Wagner said. “You’re not having to drill as often to get the same amount of production, but I think common sense would tell you that if you have this significant decrease in drilling then you’re probably not going to see an increase in production over time. Whether that means it’s a decrease or just a lack of an increase I think is still an open question.”
The country is producing at historically high levels and EIA’s annual outlook for 2020 projects the U.S. to become a net energy exporter on an annual basis by this year.
The EIA outlook also notes that renewables are the fastest-growing source of power generation because of ongoing declines in capital costs for solar and wind that are supported by federal tax credits and higher state-level renewables targets.
Wagner said Oklahoma doesn’t receive credit for helping drive down U.S. emissions, reductions fueled by the state’s low energy cost and mix of renewables with gas. He said Oklahoma sends out 28% more power than it consumes and that its mix is cleaner than what those states otherwise would use.
Wagner said Oklahoma’s gas exports are “hugely important” to the long-term viability of the state’s hydrocarbon industry, as well as to lower emissions worldwide.
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMC) trade deal — President Donald Trump’s replacement for NAFTA — might be a boon for Oklahoma’s gas fortunes in a global market, Le Norman said.
He said he hopes the West Texas Permian Basin gas goes south to Mexico, thereby freeing up gas that’s backed up in the U.S. system to the benefit of Oklahoma. He said more pipelines from the Marcellus Shale Play to the East Coast and terminals to transport to western Europe would open up competition with monopolies there.
“That’s why I feel good about the future,” Le Norman said, suggesting the industry’s outlook will be better in the second half of 2021. “We’ve just got to survive this interim.”
