Oklahoma Air National Guardsman Staff Sgt. Marshal Roberts was killed Wednesday, March 11, 2020, during a rocket attack in Iraq. Roberts served with the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, 138th Fighter Wing, which is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Photo provided

Military officials identified an Owasso man as one of the two American servicemen who died during an enemy engagement at Camp Taji in Iraq.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, 28, of Owasso, died March 11 when his unit was engaged by indirect enemy fire at the camp, according to a U.S. Department of Defense news release.

Roberts, who enlisted in May 2014, is the first Oklahoma Air National Guardsman killed in action and the 20th Oklahoma National Guardsman who has died while deployed overseas since Sept. 11, 2001.

“Oklahomans all across the state mourn the loss of Staff Sgt. Roberts,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in the news release. “Today serves as a reminder of the many brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to defend our state and country. Our prayers are with Staff Sgt. Roberts’ friends and family during this time, and the state is prepared to offer any support possible.”

The U.S. launched airstrikes Thursday in Iraq, targeting militia members believed responsible for an attack that killed two U.S. troops and one British service member when 18 rockets hit their base Wednesday. Roberts and Army Spc. Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, 27, of Hanford, California, were the U.S. troops killed.

"It is a somber reminder that the enemy Sgt. Roberts fought against is real and seeks to harm our nation and people," U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said in a news release. "I am humbled he made the ultimate sacrifice to protect us back here at home. We will not forget it. We are also praying for the swift recovery of the service members injured in Wednesday’s attack, including a member of the Oklahoma National Guard.”

“Wednesday’s news is a painful reminder that our sons and daughters, husbands and wives, friends and neighbors are still fighting every day to protect us across the world,” U.S. Sen. James Lankford said in a statement. “To lose a member of our military is never easy; to lose a neighbor is even harder.”

