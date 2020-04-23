We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Retro Den wasn’t just in the business of selling vintage furniture, it was about fostering a sense of community.

That’s why devotees of the shop are mourning the loss of a place where they not only found beautiful things for their homes and interior design help, but also an outlet for learning and creativity, encouragement and help in building their own small businesses.

Hundreds of tributes have poured in on social media since co-owners Ashley Daly and Ashley Palmer announced that they are pulling the plug on a business they love because their model is simply not sustainable during the pandemic.

“All of the comments have been so humbling,” said co-owner Ashley Palmer. “It has made me feel like they saw us — they got it.”

When Retro Den closed on March 16 — before any official mandate from city officials — Daly and Palmer thought it would be for a week, maybe two.

And they said they knew the business couldn’t survive for long with the doors closed, but they never dreamed it was for good.

But because their bottom line is based on sales of large furniture items, there was no safe or sustainable way to sell and have customers pick up items their current stock. Because all non-essential business is at a stand-still, there is also no way for them to replenish their furniture stock from the sources they rely on — estate sales, auctions, and flea markets.

“It is just not sustainable,” Daly said. “We just could not see to the other side of this. Suddenly, it hit us.”

That was Thursday, April 16. They were so sure, they announced they were going out of business two days later.

“So many doors opened for us and we walked through them. And one day, it closed,” Daly said.

“And we know it’s the right thing,” Palmer said, finishing Daly’s sentence.

Customer Maggie Lenertz was among those mourning the loss of Retro Den on the store’s Facebook page.

Reached by phone in North Carolina, where Lenertz and her husband moved in the fall, Lenertz said she is still surrounded by “lots of little things that are precious to me that I got there.”

“The way they curated their stuff was so good and they became kind of a small business boiler room where they’re encouraging their friends and giving them spaces so that it can happen for them,” she said. “On top of that, they’re just two of the sweetest people ever. I used to drive by and say to myself, ‘For a treat, I’m stopping at the Retro Den because you could just sit down and talk for 30 minutes.’ To lose the Retro Den, I think it’s a big loss for Tulsa.”

Daly and Palmer laugh when they recount how they weren’t even close friends when they went into business together as two, 20-something business novices.

Palmer said the death of her father in 2012 made her reassess her life and her priorities. She realized what she really wanted to do was own a vintage shop.

She and Daly knew each other from the college party scene at the University of Oklahoma, and she knew they had similar interests. The story is as simple as she asked Daly if she might be interested in joining her and Daly said yes.

Palmer calls that quickly-formed partnership serendipitous.

“After we decided to go into business together, we discovered we had the same wallets, we both had the same rug in our houses and the same shower curtains,” she said, laughing.

Not long after, Palmer learned that a friend of her family’s was selling Retro Den, which was then a small shop selling Mid-Century modern, vintage furniture on 15th Street.

They bought the business and opened in a much larger building at 1216 S. Harvard Ave.

Today, they they think of each other as family.

“When people ask if we are best friends, I say, ‘I wouldn’t use those words.’ She’s family. She’s like a cousin or a sister – she’s my business soulmate!” Daly said of Palmer.

Over the years, the duo’s business family grew to include many of their closest friends. They began hosting The Alliday Show, an annual holiday market event featuring local, handmade goods, that got its start at the fairgrounds.

Makers of everything from concrete planters, pottery, stationery, personalized calligraphy, succulent plants, and fiber arts would go on to find homes for their wares in Retro Den, including some in sublet studio spaces.

Those collaborations made Retro Den a kind of incubator for makers trying to make it as small business owners.

“We are all just trying to do what we love for a living,” Daly said. “Things just came up and everyone needed a place. We always wanted a community.”

The store also became home to classes on everything from sewing and knitting, to macrame, caring for houseplants and block printing.

Mary Beth Babcock, a longtime local retailer herself, currently owner of Buck Atom’s and formerly of Dwelling Spaces, said “Tulsa won’t be the same without Retro Den because of the creative individuality of the retail shop, experience and product.

“Retro Den was a hub of creative explosion stimulating kids and adults with all of their hands-on classes that were offered. I pray that they are coming up with an alternative chapter to Retro Den. Tulsa needs them!”

Featured video





Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic