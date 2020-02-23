The parking garage at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Tulsa was closed Sunday after a forklift accidentally hit a column, putting a crack in it.
The incident occurred about 11 a.m Sunday. There were no injuries but the garage was closed as a precaution, a Cherokee Nation Business spokesman said.
An engineer was on site to inspect the damage on Sunday, he said.
Officials were still in the damage assessment phase on Sunday afternoon and a time when the garage might reopen was not known, he said.
The Hard Rock, located in Catoosa in Rogers County, is one of several gaming establishments run by the Cherokee Nation. It has been operating since 1993, starting as a bingo hall.
Patrons visiting the casino will be directed to other areas of the property to park until the garage can be reopened, the spokesman said.