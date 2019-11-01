Mayor G.T. Bynum discusses the Improve Our Tulsa renewal package the goes to voters Nov. 12 during a news conference at the Greenwood Cultural Center on Friday. Also pictured, behind Bynum, left to right, are City Councilors Phil Lakin, Vanessa Hall-Harper and Kara Joy McKee, and Tulsa Park and Recreation board member Brandon Oldham. KEVIN CANFIELD/Tulsa World
Mayor G.T. Bynum stopped by the Greenwood Cultural Center on Friday to remind Tulsans that the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal package is about more than fixing streets.
Yes, he acknowledged, the bulk of the funding would go to street and transportation projects.
“But it doesn’t mean that there aren’t other very important elements of this program that are up for a vote Nov. 12,” Bynum said at an afternoon news conference. “A big part of that is quality-of-life improvements for things that impact our neighborhoods and community.”
The Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave., is one of dozens of city-owned properties that would receive much-needed attention should the Improve Our Tulsa renewal be approved by voters.
The package includes $5.3 million for the facility. The funds would be combined with private donations to pay for a major expansion and renovation of the center to coincide with the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The project, a collaboration of the Race Massacre Centennial Commission, the John Hope Franklin Center of Reconciliation and the Greenwood Cultural Center, includes a reconfiguration of the existing facility and the addition of a museum, administrative offices and a gift shop.
“This is a city of Tulsa facility, belongs to the citizens of Tulsa,” Bynum said. “It is a hub for so much of the important work that is going on in our community right now around racial reconciliation and dealing with issues of racial disparity that for decades were not spoken about and were not worked on like they should have been.”
The city's parks system would also get a big boost from the Improve Our Tulsa renewal, Bynum said.
The proposal calls for providing the park system with more than $30 million, including funding to make improvements at Ben Hill, Mohawk, Swan Lake and Johnson parks.
About two-thirds of the funding would go for park improvements and amenities throughout the park system. The city plans to meet with neighborhood residents to identify how the funds could best be spent.
“We want to make sure that when a family goes to use a park that they can be assured their kids are on safe playground equipment, that the parks have been well maintained, and that it is a point of pride for our city,” Bynum said.
District 1 City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper noted that her district would receive $48.5 million for street and bridge work in the Improve Our Tulsa package. In addition, the package includes funding for the Tulsa Zoo, Gilcrease Museum and the Animal Welfare Shelter.
“All of these projects are important to District 1 as well as the city and will continue to improve the quality of life for all citizens,” she said.
$427 million: Streets and transportation systems
$50.75 million: Temporary sales tax projects: Capital equipment
$47.08 million: Temporary sales tax projects: City facilities
$30 million: Park and recreation
$26 million: Tulsa Fire Department
$5.67 million: Tulsa Police Department
$6.5 million: Economic development infrastructure
$9 million: Community development priority projects
$18 million: Transit-MTTA
$19 million: Permanent rainy day fund sales tax
