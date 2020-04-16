We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Even wide-open spaces have their tight spots and local parks officials are reminding people that social distancing and trail etiquette remain priorities during the COVID-19 outbreak.

If someone traverssed all the trails within the Tulsa River Parks system they would be reminded at least 45 times, in fact, by yellow-and-black, yard-sign-style signs placed along trails. The signs use symbols and a simple message: “PLEASE PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING.”

The messages are highlighted in bold lettering and repeated on the park Facebook pages and websites as well.

Only one park — actually a nature preserve — has been closed due to crowding issues. City officials have heard some complaints but directors of those park areas say they are few and that messaging through websites, social media and on the ground should be adequate to keep people safe.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum noted in a radio interview earlier this week that the amount of park lands Tulsans enjoy per capita should work to everyone's advantage. He noted he had heard some complaints and they typically centered on areas like LaFortune Park or the trails in River Parks.

The mayor's office reports that Bynum spoke with city and county parks directors, and that they believe the signage and public messages are getting through.

“Actually, we have had a lot of compliments and thank yous about keeping the trails open,” said Matt Meyer, executive director of the River Parks Authority.

Trailheads and popular starting and ending places tend to get the most traffic and may at times get congested, he said.

“I’ve been out on the trails myself and feel perfectly safe,” Meyer said. “There is a lot of value in getting out and enjoying the outdoors, but we do want people to be cautious ... For the most part people seem to be keeping their distance.”

The only park closed has been Redbud Valley Nature Preserve, which is operated in concert with the city’s Oxley Nature Center.

That closure was needed for two reasons, to protect people but the landscape as well, according to Tulsa City Parks Director Anna America.

“It’s a much smaller facility. The parking lot was over-run and the trails there are more rustic so it’s harder for people to get by each other on the trails. But it really is more of a nature preserve and it’s not meant to accommodate the numbers that can be accommodated at other areas.”

America said she, Meyer and Tulsa County Parks Director Vince Trinidad are often in touch and keeping tabs on any complaints. She said the past week or two the number of complaints has decreased, especially after closure of playground areas.

“Where you do tend to see some issues is where you would expect, at the more popular trails, River Parks, Turkey Mountain and LaFortune,” she said. “People tend to use the same areas but this might be the time to try new places.”

Pull up to LaFortune or Rivers Parks and see a bunch of people, maybe that’s the time to find a new spot.

“You can go to the Creek Turnpike and start at Hunter, or go to the Osage Trail, or any trails in the system,” she said.

Parks officials are on board with guidelines posted by the National Recreation and Park Association, which issued guidelines recognizing CDC statements flagging mental health as a top concern associated with the COVID-19 outbreak and encouraging communities to continue to provide safe spaces outdoors.

America said she encourages people to think of themselves as protectors on the trail.

“If you’re running and huffing and puffing you can definitely expel things more than someone else and there are some data around that. You have to use courtesy and common sense.

“I tell people, ‘Don’t think about it in the sense you are trying to protect yourself, think of it as if you know you are sick and you are trying to protect everyone else.’”

