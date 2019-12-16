By more than doubling its number of beds and offering individual rooms, Parkside Psychiatric Hospital’s new facility will allow it to offer more effective treatment to more patients, officials say.
At an open house Monday afternoon, Parkside officials offered the public a first look inside their new hospital.
The five-story facility is expected to open in early January adjacent to the current Parkside facility, on the northeast corner of 13th Street and Trenton Avenue.
“I keep telling people it’s a dream come true —10 years in the making,” Parkside CEO Debra Jones said.
The best part, she added, is “being able to offer our patients an individual room, which is virtually unheard of.”
The new building will have 80 beds, at one bed per room, compared to the current building’s 31 beds, most of which are four to a room.
“More beds means more opportunities,” said Derek Frazier, fundraising director, adding that it couldn’t come at a better time, with many Oklahoma mental health providers closing their doors.
Moreover, the introduction of single-occupancy rooms is “a big deal for two reasons,” he said.
“It offers more patient privacy, which is important in mental health treatment,” Frazier said.
Also, it will eliminate having to turn away people on the basis of gender, he said. The current facility, lacking individual rooms, had to turn away 486 people over the past year because it couldn’t accommodate their gender, officials said.
Of the new facility’s 80 rooms overall, 20 are on the children’s floor, where Parkside will offer inpatient crisis care to children as young as age 6.
Cynthia Rorie, children’s unit director, said, “In the past, we’ve had to turn kids away — we have a female but don’t have a female bed or a male but don’t have a male bed.
“But these are all single rooms,” she said, adding that now no child will be turned away because of gender.
Parkside, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, raised $37.9 million through a capital campaign to replace the current 47-year-old hospital. After 10 years of planning, the project broke ground in July 2017.
Frazier said Parkside also gets patients from surrounding states, “so this is good news not just for Oklahoma.”
The hospital will also be hiring additional staff due to the expansion, officials said. It currently employs 260.
