A part of the Inner Dispersal Loop downtown is now open after being closed for months.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews opened the eastbound lanes of the south leg of the loop earlier this month.
The eastbound lanes from eastbound Interstate 244/U.S. 75 just west of downtown have been closed since May for reconstruction of pavement.
"There will continue to be temporary lane closures as the final pieces are completed. Drivers should continue to plan extra travel time as the traffic flow gets readjusted," ODOT said in a news release.
The closures were part of an ongoing $25 million project that involves reconstructing the pavement on the south leg and bridge work on both the south and east legs.
The project is expected to be completed in early 2020, weather permitting.