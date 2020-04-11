Parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama could see strong tornadoes and large hail on Sunday and Sunday night, forecasters said.
"An outbreak of severe thunderstorms appears likely Sunday into Sunday night, with the greatest threat expected from Louisiana through much of the Southeast and Tennessee Valley," the Storm Prediction Center in Norman said.
"Strong tornadoes, potentially widespread damaging winds, and large hail are all possible," forecasters said.
The area is in the "moderate" risk for severe weather, the second-highest on a five-tier scale used by the SPC.
Tulsa and much of eastern Oklahoma are in the "slight" risk category, the second-lowest on the scale for Sunday.
"An upper-level storm system will shift into the southern Plains on Sunday with a strong cold front moving into northeast Oklahoma by late afternoon," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"Strong to severe storms will again be possible across eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas ahead of the front.
"Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats, however a limited tornado threat can not be ruled out.
"The severe weather threat will end late Sunday evening as the cold front sweeps east of the region."