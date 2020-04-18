In a largest agreement of its kind, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the University of Illinois-Chicago announced a plan this week that could provide millions of acres of habitat for monarch butterflies on rights-of-way and associated lands across the country.
More than 45 companies and agencies in the energy and transportation sectors worked with federal agencies toward the agreement for two and a half years, said Iris Caldwell, program manager with the University of Illinois at Chicago Energy Resources Center.
The Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances give a boost to the butterflies and pollinators with a commitment under the CCAA to adopt best practices that boost habitat and adds assurances for participating companies should the monarch butterfly be listed under the Endangered Species Act.
The agreement also allows for participation through a Candidate Conservation Agreement, or CCA, for partners who are federal, state or local authorities, non-profits or private individuals or corporations that memorializes the conservation commitment, but unlike a CCAA does not provide assurances.
The Fish and Wildlife Service is due to rule on the status of the butterfly, with its sharply declining population, in December. Companies and other right-of-way managers, including Oklahoma’s Department of Transportation and large power and utility companies, have until that time to sign on to the agreement.
“There have been a number of CCAA agreements in the past but this is the first time for a nationwide CCAA,” Caldwell said. “The expanse and scale of this voluntary conservation effort is unprecedented.”
Katie Hawk, director of marketing and external affairs for the Oklahoma Nature Conservancy, a co-founding agency of the Oklahoma Monarch Collaborative, said the habitat improvements across Oklahoma could be immense.
“What it provides is that connectivity of available habitat,” she said. “These are continuous natural areas that can provide more habitat for monarchs, which are an iconic species, and that benefit other wildlife and pollinators.”
Hawk said the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is the state’s largest right-of-way manager and is examining how it will participate in the program.
“ODOT is the largest, of course, and others are large utility and energy companies and other landowners across the state. Anyone can participate but it is a relatively short window so we are encouraging anyone who manages large amounts of right-of-way properties to apply to have the greatest impact possible.”
Oklahoma is an important state for monarchs because it lies in a major migration path that is important for the insects as they move north in the spring and as a rearing spot for a final generation that migrates south to Mexico in the fall and survives to return on the springtime trip, she said.
“Completing this agreement is a huge boost for the conservation of monarch butterflies and other pollinators on a landscape scale,” Aurelia Skipwith, Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a prepared statement. “This is a great example of how the Trump administration is working proactively with our partners in the energy, transportation and agriculture industries to provide regulatory certainty for industry while addressing the conservation needs of our most at-risk species.”
Certainty for the future is the selling point for right-of-way owners and managers, Caldwell said.
A corporation or agency like ODOT might face restrictions on the timing or the use of certain vegetation management methods if the monarch is listed as an endangered species, she said.
“This agreement allows them to selectively do management that benefits the monarch butterfly where it makes sense, but where it works for them operationally as well,” she said. “They commit to conservation actions on a portion of their system and they get regulatory certainty.”