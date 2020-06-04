A rolling protest of racial injustice took place at each of the Tulsa Police Department’s uniform patrol divisions on Thursday night.
Beginning at the Riverside Division in south Tulsa, a group of teenagers and young adults held signs and chanted alongside Riverside Parkway before kneeling in silence, fists raised, for eight minutes and 45 seconds.
The time represented the minutes that passed as Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on George Floyd’s neck, according to criminal complaints obtained by the New York Times.
Cars honked in passing, and when the protesters rose, participant Kylee Wozak, 17, asked them whether the kneeling was difficult or uncomfortable; whether their knees hurt.
“They were doing that on his neck,” she said.
The group then moved to the department’s Mingo Valley Division in east Tulsa.
There they met and talked with more officers and prayed before moving on to the Gilcrease Division in north Tulsa.
Princess Grayson said she and other group leaders met with police beforehand to coordinate for the protest at Riverside Division. She asked officers to patrol the area because it’s hard to tell who’s there to make a statement and who’s there to cause problems, she said.
Officers tried to stay out of sight there, instead monitoring the group from a distance, because they didn’t want protesters to think they were trying to antagonize them with their presence, Grayson said.
The night followed another peaceful protest organized by the same group outside the Tulsa Police Department’s headquarters on Wednesday evening.
