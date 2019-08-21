A second pedestrian hit by a car in Tulsa this week is dead, police reported Wednesday.
A man was struck near 21st Street and Yale Avenue about 9 p.m. Tuesday, and he was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to a news release.
Police have not yet notified the man's next-of-kin to release his identity, the release states.
The driver of the car that struck the man was interviewed by police and released. He was uninjured, according to the release.
Another man's body was found along a road in north Tulsa early Monday, and police think he was killed in a separate hit-and-run crash.
Police have yet to identity the man, and as of Monday, had no suspect information.