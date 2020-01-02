A man died from his injuries after being struck by a car on the Inner Dispersal Loop on Thursday evening.
The pedestrian was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Impala on westbound Interstate 444 at Boston Avenue about 6:20 p.m., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Emergency responders transported the pedestrian to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not released pending verification by the state Medical Examiner's Office, according to the report.
The driver's condition at the time of the collision was "apparently normal," the report says.
Troopers closed highway lanes in the area for about 1½ hours while investigating the collision.