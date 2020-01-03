The identity of the man who was struck by a car on the Inner Dispersal Loop and died Thursday was released on Friday evening.
Juan Paredes, 23, of Tulsa, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Impala on Thursday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Paredes was walking on westbound Interstate 244 near Boston Avenue when he was hit about 6:20 p.m., according to the report.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver's condition at the time of the collision was "apparently normal," the report says.