Pedestrian killed in collision on IDL in downtown Tulsa

The identity of the man who was struck by a car on the Inner Dispersal Loop and died Thursday was released on Friday evening.

Juan Paredes, 23, of Tulsa, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Impala on Thursday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Paredes was walking on westbound Interstate 244 near Boston Avenue when he was hit about 6:20 p.m., according to the report.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver's condition at the time of the collision was "apparently normal," the report says.

