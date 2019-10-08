A pedestrian was killed in a crash along New Sapulpa Road on Tuesday morning, and police have the road closed as they investigate the scene.
Sapulpa Police Capt. Glenn Coffey said the driver of the car involved stayed on scene and spoke to police when they arrived before 6 a.m. on the highway at North Frankoma Road.
Officers believe the victim, a resident of Sapulpa, was trying to cross the road to access a parking lot and walking trail, Coffey said. He has not yet been identified pending notification of his next of kin.
New Sapulpa Road is closed from Frankhoma Road to 96th Street South as police work the scene, Coffey said.
The investigation is ongoing, and Coffey said before 8 a.m. the road could remain closed anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour.