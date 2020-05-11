Tulsa Police on Monday afternoon will announce an arrest in the 2011 cold case murder of a convenience store clerk.
Peggy Gaytan, 55, was working at the Shell gas station near 36th Street and Harvard Avenue three days before Christmas when a gunman entered. The man pointed the gun and fired twice at an unsuspecting Gaytan before fleeing the store, surveillance footage showed. He appeared to steal nothing.
According to a TPD news release, police will make an announcement regarding an arrest at 3 p.m. Monday.
Loved ones have made it a ritual each December to lay flowers and light candles at the midtown Shell station. Gaytan had worked there less than three weeks after transferring away from a higher-crime store, where she had survived three armed robberies.