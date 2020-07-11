Pennsylvania became the latest state to require travelers from Oklahoma to quarantine for 14 days upon entering.
Gov. Tom Wolf recently identified 15 states, including Oklahoma, that had seen a significant rise in coronavirus cases which prompted the Pennsylvania state health department to issue a travel advisory for visitors.
In addition to Oklahoma, anyone entering the state from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah will need to immediately quarantine.
"If you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania, a news release indicates. "If you travel to the following states, you will need to quarantine for 14 days upon return."
Earlier this week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo placed Oklahoma on a list of 19 states where travelers would be subject to similar quarantine measures.
On Saturday, Oklahoma State Health Department officials reported 687 new coronavirus cases and five deaths related to the disease.