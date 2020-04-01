Related content

Mayor G.T. Bynum: Bad part of pandemic is yet to come, but there are three reasons for optimism

On Saturday, Tulsa, Okla., and Oklahoma City joined 43 of the nation’s 50 largest cities in America that had ordered residents to “shelter in place.”

The public response was swift and intense. Many people thanked me for taking action to save lives in our community. Others compared me to Hitler. That is what it is like to be a mayor in red-state America during this crisis.

The tension between individual freedom and community safety is not unusual, but it is particularly acute as people across the country are being asked to face an invisible enemy for an indefinite period of time.

Not a day passes without one group of people pleading to “lock it all down,” while another reminds you of their right to assemble.

