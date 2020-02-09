When Oklahoma erased the requirement for licenses to carry a gun Nov. 1, 2019, a local gun store and shooting center started a new Constitutional Carry Class aimed at those who wanted to go permit free.
What surprised the gun shop’s manager in the three months since is interest in the new class has only been moderate, while interest has renewed in the state-mandated course his shop still offers — the one that’s required to obtain a state’s Self Defense Act permit.
“The irony is our concealed-carry classes are back to filling up again,” said 2A Shooting Center manager Jason Perryman. “For a month or two prior to the law, we saw a decline, and now, we’re back to filling up those classes. It’s almost swung back up to where it was before.”
That is, from two classes a month, back up to four classes of 16 people each.
Make no mistake, the number of concealed-carry licenses issued dropped markedly in 2019, and instructors are nowhere near as busy as they were a year ago.
But after the first three months, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and local gun safety instructors cite no trends of heavy concern and point more toward what might be a new kind of normal with lesser numbers and higher quality.
OSBI’s annual reports show that 29,991 licenses were issued in 2019, a drop of 36% from 2018. It is also about 32% below the average for the previous five years, and it’s the lowest since 24,018 were issued in 2011.
The high marks for licenses issued were 60,628 in 2013 (after the Sandy Hook School massacre and the re-election of President Barack Obama) and 53,036 in 2016, prior to the election of President Donald Trump. After his election, the license sales dropped down to about 35,000 in 2017 — the second-lowest since 2011.
Prior to passage of Senate Bill 1212, which amended the Oklahoma Self Defense Act to allow open or concealed carry without a permit for anyone 21 or older (18 if military), the OSBI predicted heavy financial losses, primarily due to loss of fees connected with background checks.
November 2019 saw 348 new licenses issued, along with 1,404 renewals. December 2019 saw 278 new and 1,399 renewals, and the numbers for January were 353 and 1,579, respectively.
That trend — with totals of 1,700 to 1,800 per month — could indicate a possible total of about 20,000 licenses for 2020; but OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman said that it is impossible to know how the year will go.
“There is no way to predict how many applications we will receive because there are any number of factors that can impact an individual’s decision to acquire or renew their license,” she said.
Thus far, the drop in sales has not hit the department, she noted.
“Our staffing has not been impacted since the law went into effect because of natural attrition,” she said. “When employees have accepted other opportunities internally or externally, their position in the (Self Defense Act) Unit has not been filled. No one has been let go, and there is no expectation of layoffs since we continue to have initial applications and renewals come into the agency. Our current staff level is appropriate for the amount of applications we are seeing.”
Arbeitman reiterated the value of training and obtaining a license and noted that people can apply or renew their license online, and “now, you can track the status of your application online,” she said.
What trainers are seeing is fewer numbers overall but sessions that involve people who are more highly motivated.
Dan Detmer, an independent trainer who doesn’t advertise beyond word-of-mouth and his website and isn’t connected to a retail gun store, said concealed-carry class participation is way down, but the quality of class experience is up.
“I used to do weekly classes with 8, 12, 16 people. Now, I’m doing one class a month for six or seven,” he said. “What’s missing now, though, is that 15 or 20% who would come who had never even touched a gun. People taking the class now are interested, they ask good questions and they all have a real interest in learning about specific things.”
Any of several reasons motivate people to get a license or renew the one they have, according to Detmer and Perryman. Among those are confidence, convenience, confusion and freedom to travel.
Confidence in their knowledge and ability is important to people. Some feel it’s a kind of insurance, Detmer said.
“They want to have that license if the worst case does happen,” Detmer said. “If they end up on a witness stand, it’s something they feel like they have to show that they are responsible and sought training and a license, even though they didn’t have to.”
Convenience in interacting with law enforcement officers is another perceived benefit, Perryman said. Under the new law, someone who is carrying is not required to tell a police officer upfront that they have a firearm, but that can make interactions awkward.
“Handing them your drivers license and your permit and just telling them takes care of all that up-front, and they immediately know they’ve contacted someone who has done the background checks and taken the effort to get a permit. It’s a certain amount of peace of mind for the law enforcement officer,” he said.
Confusion still is a factor. Some sign up for the class not realizing they don’t need it anymore, but then they take it anyway. Others want the class specifically because they find the laws confusing.
“They’ll see different things on social media or friends will tell them a lot of unsubstantiated things. It’s confusing for people, too, what the law was and what it is now,” Detmer said. “It’s easier to pay the $49 to gain that preparedness and to have it all presented in a manner they can understand. They just feel better understanding it.”
Chief among the reasons for taking the class and renewing permits is travel, according to Perryman.
Some states, including Kansas, do not offer reciprocity on Oklahoma’s permitless carry option, but law enforcement officers north of the border and in most other states will honor an Oklahoma concealed-carry permit.
“I still carry wherever I go,” Perryman said. “Police are overtasked, there are not enough anywhere you go in the U.S. ... Being able to defend yourself wherever you may go always is a plus.”
Featured gallery: Most Oklahomans can carry a gun without a license. What you should know.
Q: What exactly is the firearms law?
Q: What really changes on Nov. 1?
Q: What if I’m contacted by a police officer and I have a gun?
Q: What's the deal with crossing state lines?
Q: Where can’t I carry?
Q: Can I have my gun with me when I take my kids to school?
Q: Now that I can carry legally without a permit, can I just put my handgun in my waistband or belt or toss it on the seat of my car?
Q: Can I have just a couple of beers while carrying?
Q: Can I tell someone to leave me alone because I have a gun?
Q: Isn’t open-carry a greater deterrent to criminals than carrying concealed?
Q: What are the top 10 guns Oklahomans buy?
Journalism worth your time and money
Open and concealed carry: Why it's important to get some training
Featured video