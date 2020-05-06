May 5 news conference

Tulsa leaders meet virtually for a May 6 news conference.

Mayor G.T. Bynum spoke Wednesday in a news conference on the first phase of reopening.

"Things went pretty smoothly," he said of the past weekend in Tulsa.

He said he thanked Tulsa residents and businesses who are recognizing the risk isn't over and are still employing practices to stay safe. But he said some reports are still coming in of people out in public without face coverings.

"All it's showing is you don't care about the people around you," Bynum said of those who are choosing not to wear masks despite federal and local guidance.

Across Oklahoma, 4,201 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed with 253 fatalities, including 36 in Tulsa County. Bynum said hospitals are currently "in good shape."

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said although hospitals have the capacity to handle patients, "we don't want to fill those beds with needlessly senseless acts, and the threat of the virus is not over."

He said enforcing the law has been challenging while officers are balancing social norms with restrictions altering those norms. He pointed to reckless disregard for highway safety and pleaded with motorists to be more cautious.

"Whether it's COVID-19 or a traffic collision, if you're dead you're dead," Franklin said.

Tulsa County Courthouse officially reopened to the public Tuesday, Commissioner Karen Keith said, adding that the building is ill-suited for social distancing. She said protocol are being explored to ensure safety for anyone who will have to come to the courthouse when dockets resume May 18.

Keith said no decisions have yet been made about phased reopening of area parks and recreation centers.

Drive-thru testing locations by appointment only:

• Tulsa Health Department, 918-582-9355

• OSU Center for Health Sciences, 918-599-5300

• OU-Tulsa, 918-619-4980

• Walmart Supercenter at 81st and Lewis

• Walmart Supercenter at Admiral & Memorial

For more, go to cityoftulsa.org/residents/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-19-testing-sites-in-tulsa.

Those exposed to a known COVID-19 patient or are exhibiting symptoms for COVID-19 should call 918-582-9355.

Interactive graphic

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Trending at tulsaworld.com

Despite Gov. Stitt's comments, decisions about schools reopening will be local

COVID-19: Six more deaths reported with 4,201 cases confirmed in Oklahoma

City of Tulsa, longtime local bus maker lock horns over lease renewal

Tulsa World editorial: Legislators seek to force Gov. Kevin Stitt to reveal how he uses federal relief money

State pays millions for hospital beds in case of COVID-19 surge, Oklahoma Watch reports

Wedding party sues Mayo Hotel over COVID-19 cancellation

Gallery: Restaurants offering curbside and delivery

 

Tags

Recommended for you