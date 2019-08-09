Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING CONTINUES THIS MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR

* PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE
FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS...BENTON...
CARROLL...MADISON AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...
CHEROKEE...CRAIG...CREEK...DELAWARE...MAYES...MUSKOGEE...
NOWATA...OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OSAGE...OTTAWA...PAWNEE...
ROGERS...TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK.

* UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY

* 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAINFALL WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND WEST-CENTRAL ARKANSAS THIS MORNING WITH
LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 4 TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE. THESE RAINFALL
AMOUNTS WILL RAISE THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

IF YOU ARE IN THE WATCH AREA, KEEP INFORMED, AND BE READY FOR
QUICK ACTION IF FLASH FLOODING IS OBSERVED OR IF A WARNING IS
ISSUED.

MOTORISTS SHOULD NEVER DRIVE THROUGH WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. TAKE
A DIFFERENT ROUTE TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION OR WAIT UNTIL THE
WATER RECEDES.

&&

Photos: Gov. Stitt works out with Fit First Responders

  • 1 min to read
Stitt

Jonathan Conneely (left) coaches Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (center) as he works out Thursday with the nonprofit Fit First Responders at Dynamic Sports Development in Tulsa. Joining the governor was his son, Remington, 9 (right). STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

 StephenPingryTulsaWorld

Gov. Kevin Stitt said he came to Tulsa wanting his butt kicked Thursday morning.

Not by an uncooperative Legislature, state agency or editorial board, but with kettle bells, jumping jacks and lots of push-ups.

Stitt and his 9-year-old son, Remington, spent about an hour working out with Fit First Responders on Thursday as a way to highlight the Tulsa nonprofit that strives to help police, firefighters and paramedics to be “Fit For Duty. Fit For Life.”

Fit First Responders isn’t only about physical fitness, but also the mental health of first responders, Stitt said.

Stitt

Jonathan Conneely coaches Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and his son Remington, 9, as they work out with the Fit First Responders at Dynamic Sports Developmentt in Tulsa, OK, Aug. 8, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

“The counseling, the mental side of what they have to go through and dealing with what they’re doing to protect public safety is so important to me,” Stitt said. “When I became aware of this organization, you know the first responders, people who get on to fire and police, they don’t have a lot of ongoing help and support on mental fitness and physical fitness.

“I’m just so excited to offer my support and bring some awareness as governor.”

Stitt, who took on the American Ninja Warrior course during its visit to Oklahoma City in April, worked out to thumping music and trainers’ sharp whistles, almost enough to drown out the downpours on the gym’s metal roof.

Stitt

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt works out with the Fit First Responders at Dynamic Sports Development in Tulsa, OK, Aug. 8, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

Fit First Responders trains at Dynamic Sports Development near 47th Place and Mingo Road under the guidance of Jonathan Conneely, better known inside the building’s walls as Coach J.C.

Conneely said it’s more than an honor to have the governor attend a workout with the group and that he’s a friend of the organization.

“To know we have leadership in the state of Oklahoma that believes in the finest and the bravest, those individuals every single day that put their life on the line so that we can do what we do,” Conneely said. “To know we have leadership that believes in first responders is absolutely humbling, we’re grateful and we know he’s the man in the right position.

Stitt

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and his son Remington with Stewart Andrew and Josh McCoy works out with the Fit First Responders at Dynamic Sports Development in Tulsa, OK, Aug. 8, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

“The fact he came and worked out with us shows his support, to sweat alongside the finest and the bravest today.”

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

