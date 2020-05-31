A pickup pulling a horse trailer drove through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters on a Tulsa interstate Sunday night, sending two people to the hospital with what a law enforcement spokeswoman described as “minor injuries.”
The incident occurred on Interstate 244 eastbound near Detroit Avenue. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman later said troopers had stopped the truck and were questioning the driver.
One of the organizers of the Black Lives Matter rally, the Rev. Eric Gill, told the crowd that a red truck being driving by a man "who put a gun on the dashboard and threatened us before he took off" was in the vehicle that drove through the crowd.
Gill said the man wasn't initially detained by law enforcement after the incident.
"The fact that they let him go is a microcosm of what we have been going through," Gill said.
A video of the scene posted on Tulsa television station Fox-23's Facebook page shows the truck driving through the crowd and then stopping near a group of state troopers. Protesters can be seen running toward the truck before it pulls away.
Tulsa World photographer Mike Simons was at the scene documenting the rally when the truck drove through the crowd.
The crowd let a car driven by a black female pass through and the pickup attempted to follow the car. Protesters blocked the driver’s path and the man then placed a handgun on his dashboard, Simons said. That angered protesters, who began throwing water bottles at the vehicle.
The driver then accelerated through the crowd, said Simons, who was standing near the vehicle when it happened.
“It was fast enough that I felt like I had to run,” Simons said. “Everybody felt like they had to run. People scattered.”
In addition to at least two who were taken to the hospital, others were hurt, Simons said. A woman was lying on the ground, and people quickly tried to assist her as they were shouting for medical help.
Protest organizers urged people to leave the interstate, and the crowd soon moved back into downtown Tulsa before gathering at the jail.
Protesters held a rally in the Greenwood District before marching south and onto I-244.
The interstate was reopened Sunday evening after being closed for about two hours.
Several hundred people attended the event that began at 5 p.m. Sunday, where several speakers addressed the crowd.
Participants chanted "No Justice, no peace, the racist police," "Black lives matter" and "Hands up, don't shoot."
Sunday's event followed a similar protest on Saturday in which more than 1,000 people converged on Peoria Avenue in the Brookside District. The group eventually walked to Interstate 44 and shut down the highway for part of the afternoon before returning to Brookside.
Sunday's event in Tulsa also follows a video event held earlier in the afternoon by the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission to commemorate the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Demonstrations across the U.S. took place Saturday after Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd death in Minneapolis. Chauvin also was accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe as Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. Floyd, who was black, had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a store.