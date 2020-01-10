Visiting City Hall one time with classmates from her grade school, Mayor G.T. Bynum’s daughter led the group toward the “Wall of Mayors” displaying portraits of everyone who has served in the office throughout Tulsa history.
Annabel Bynum has a total of four family members on that wall — her father and her father’s cousin, grandfather and great-great-grandfather. But she pointed at the picture of Susan Savage, who served a record 10 years as mayor, from 1992 to 2002.
“See that girl right there,” Annabel told the other kids. “She was mayor longer than any of these guys.”
Mayor Bynum invited this year’s Pinnacle Award recipients to City Hall to offer similar role models for young women all across Tulsa, he said Thursday.
“All of us need heroes in our lives,” Bynum told the award winners, whose names were announced in December. “It’s exciting to think about the impact that your recognition is going to have on future generations of Tulsans.”
Presented by the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women and YWCA Tulsa, the awards have honored more than 200 Tulsa women since the program began in 1987. Recipients serve as “role models in their professions, take risks on behalf of others, perform community service and advocate for women’s issues,” according to the Mayor’s Office.
Tina Pena, an associate professor of Spanish at Tulsa Community College, won this year’s Pinnacle Legacy Award partly for her efforts to train medical interpreters for the city. In the past, she has also received the 2015 Human Rights Award from the United Nations of Oklahoma, the 2017 Newsmaker Award from the Association for Women in Communications and the 2018 Community Leader Award from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
The Pinnacle recipients will be honored again March 5 at the Pearly Party, an evening event at downtown’s Mayo Hotel.
Other 2020 recipients are:
Arts and Humanities Award: Kenya Carter, designer and creator of the K. Nicole brand.
Corporate/Business/Trade: Shella Bowlin, senior director strategy and analytics at Cherokee Nation Businesses and board member of Youth Services Tulsa, the only Tulsa nonprofit organization focused solely on adolescents and young adults.
Community Building: Laurie Tilley, executive vice president of brand strategy at Littlefield Agency.
Education and Public Service: Omare Jimmerson, program director at Strong Tomorrows, a school-based initiative that identifies and serves both mothers and fathers in junior high and high school by providing one-on-one case management for participating students, as well as education and training on a host of topics including prenatal care, child birth, career planning, health and high-quality child care.
Rising Star: Gabriella Ortega Lagorin, program director at Take Control Initiative.
Corporate Champion: Junior League. Since 1923, JLT has provided volunteer leadership in more than 100 community projects in the areas of health care, education, social services, child abuse prevention, homelessness, domestic violence prevention and food insecurity.
FEATURED VIDEO