A small group of patriots and devotees unveiled a plaque Friday to distinguish a Greenwood District church's status as historic.

Members of the Oil Capital Chapter of the Questers, a preservation organization, presented the plaque Friday to the Vernon A.M.E. Church. The plaque was gifted to the church and its congregation to honor its status on the National Register of Historic Places.

"Think about the courage, the grit, the love of God that those people had," Dr. Orriene Denslow said. "The Sunday after the church had been burned, they borrowed chairs from the funeral home and held their church service in the basement."

Denslow, president of the Oil Capital Chapter, said the plaque is meant to recognize, honor and thank the congregation. The church's congregation began meeting in 1905. They worshiped there when it was only just a basement.

By 1921, the church had been built up. But mobs of white Tulsans burned down the church and nearly the entire district that year. The basement, however, remained, and congregants returned to Vernon the day after the race massacre ended.

The plaque states, in part, that the church "is the only edifice remaining from the worst race massacre in American History ..." It further states that the church, 311 N. Greenwood Ave., stands as a memorial to the massacre's victims and a testament to the community's resilience.

Vernon A.M.E. Church was added to the National Register of Historic in August 2018. Rev. Robert Turner expressed has gratitude to the individuals and organizations that raised money and purchased the plaque for the church.

"We are just thankful and hopeful that this plaque can serve as a testimony to future generations as they come walk through Greenwood," Turner said. "They can read and recognize the history of this great church and congregation."

