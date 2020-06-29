Two police officers are "fighting for their lives" after being shot during a traffic stop for an expired tag on Monday morning in east Tulsa.
Police investigators allege David Anthony Ware, 32, shot a sergeant and a patrol officer in their heads. The officers were attempting to pull Ware from a 2007 Chevy Cobalt. Ware was allegedly arguing that the officers were "violating his rights" about the time they informed him the vehicle would be towed due to the expired temporary tags.
Ware allegedly pulled a handgun from under his seat as the two officers attempted to remove him from the vehicle. He allegedly shot each officer three times, striking each in the head at least once.
"After (the sergeant) is down from being shot, Ware stands over him and fires three more times," an investigator states in the probable cause affidavit.
Ware allegedly fled the immediate area on foot, got into a red Jeep SUV and fled further. After a lengthy search and tips to police, officers located Ware at a residence near 34th Street and South Garnett Road. Ware surrendered when police surrounded the residence. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said the driver of the getaway vehicle, 29-year-old Matt Hall, had been arrested after 1:15 p.m. in Broken Arrow.
The officers had initiated the traffic stop about 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 8900 block of East 21st Street. He was located seven hours later.
Franklin identified the officers shot early Monday during a traffic stop and asked the community for prayers.
Franklin identified the senior officer as Sgt. Craig Johnson, a supervisor in the Mingo Valley Division. The rookie officer was identified as Aurash Zarkeshan, who Franklin said had been on his own only about six weeks after recently finishing training at Tulsa Police Academy in May.
Ware allegedly fled, but several hours later officers located Ware at a residence near 34th Street and South Garnett Road. Ware surrendered when police surrounded the residence.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged Ware early Monday morning, before his arrest, with two counts of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.
"We've already filed criminal charges. I hope we don't have to upgrade them," District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said.
"Grateful for all the tips provided," Mayor G.T. Bynum said on social media after Ware's arrest. "Please continue to pray for our officers, their families, and the health care professionals working to save the officers’ lives."
Gov. Kevin Stitt also asked Oklahomans for prayers.
"This senseless attack is a reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face daily," he said in a statement.