Members of the Oklahoma National Guard were embedded with Tulsa police Monday night as they continued attempts to clear protesters from the 71st Street and Memorial Drive corridor, using pepper balls and tear gas at least three times amid reports of property damage.
The Police Department said in social media posts late Monday that “multiple parties in the (area) have gone from a lawful assembly to an unlawful assembly. There have been businesses that have been broken into. Multiple objects have been thrown at law enforcement in the area. We have used pepperballs and a gas irritant in an effort to disperse the crowd.”
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said in a tweet just before 10:20 p.m. that “businesses are attempting to recover from a pandemic and now owners must face destruction of their property? There is no logic in destruction. It is unacceptable!”
“If you are vandalizing and destroying property you aren’t helping anything,” his tweet continued.
The protest was in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota by then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, as well as other police-reform issues.
Just after 11 p.m., Franklin announced that the Police Department would make use of the National Guard in its response and thanked Gov. Kevin Stitt for having authorizing Guard assistance.
“@NationalGuard is on the ground and embedded with @TulsaPolice,” he wrote.
Facebook Live broadcasts and Tulsa World photographs showed broken windows at the Baskin Robbins ice cream parlor near 68th Street and Memorial Drive and a neighboring restaurant. Businesses in the region, including Woodland Hills Mall, had closed early Monday in anticipation of demonstrations.
But organizers of protests that took place in Tulsa on Saturday and Sunday warned Monday afternoon that the efforts near the mall were unrelated to their efforts to have peaceful demonstrations around Tulsa. Similarly, police have said they don’t think those who damaged businesses in the Brookside area on Sunday night were aligned with those protesters.
As of 10:50 p.m. Monday, police said protesters had moved to the 61st Street and Memorial Drive intersection, where they began marching following the use of tear gas farther south.
The crowd had lined each side of Memorial north of 71st Street, holding #BlackLivesMatter signs and chanting intermittently. Social media rumors that looting would occur had led law enforcement to lock down the mall that afternoon.
The protest was not organized by Black Lives Matter.
After night fell, protesters congregated in parking lots at shopping centers, darted across Memorial Drive into traffic and walked from the sidewalks into the southbound lanes of the street, prompting police to use intercoms to tell them to stay on the sidewalk and leave the shopping center property. The protesters — mostly teenagers or young adults — were concentrated in front of Ollie’s on the west side of Memorial.
Police announced to the crowd that they were trespassing and that “this is now an unlawful assembly.”
“We will not allow the destruction of property. We will not allow violence toward officers or citizens,” the announcements continued.
“If you do not leave now, force will be used against you and you will be subject to arrest.”
An announcement that “this is your final warning” sent most of the protesters out of the parking lot and back to the sidewalk along Memorial Drive.
In social media posts, the Police Department urged residents to stay away from the area, saying: “This is no longer considered a peaceful assembly and there are several agitators mixed in with the crowd. Please avoid this area as vehicle traffic is not possible at this time”
There was some disagreement among protesters who “came to fight” and those trying to keep the demonstration peaceful. A man who apparently was an agitator tore down a road side in the median, and peaceful protesters knelt in the same median.
Police closed both northbound and southbound traffic on Memorial Drive north of 71st Street while the protesters were in the area.
It wasn’t clear late Monday whether anyone had been injured or any arrests had been made.
Twitter: @K_Schlott