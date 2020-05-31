Police use chemical irritants to disperse protesters blocking Brookside at 36th Street and Peoria Ave. during a protest of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Sunday, May 31, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A protester washes his eyes out with milk after Tulsa Police used chemical irritants to disperse protesters blocking Brookside at 36th Street and Peoria Ave. during a protest of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Sunday, May 31, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A protester reacts to the effects of a chemical irritant used by Tulsa Police to disperse protesters blocking Brookside at 36th Street and Peoria Ave. during a protest of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Sunday, May 31, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A truck drives through a group of protesters as they shut down eastbound I-244 during a rally in Tulsa on Sunday. The march was in honor of the 99th anniversary the Tulsa Race Massacre and George Floyd, who died after an altercation with police. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A man places a handgun on his dashboard for protesters to see before driving through the group on I-244 eastbound Sunday. Multiple protesters were injured during the incident that occurred during a Black Lives Matter rally Sunday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
People rush to the aid of an injured protester on Interstate 244. A truck pulling a horse trailer drove through a group of protesters blocking the highway during a protest march for George Floyd in Tulsa on Sunday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Protesters climb up hill towards eastbound I-244 while joining other who shut down eastbound I-244 during a protest march in Tulsa on Sunday, May 31, 2020. The march was in honor of the 99th anniversary the Tulsa Race Massacre and George Floyd, who died after an altercation with police. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protesters shut down eastbound I-244 during a protest march in Tulsa on Sunday in honor of the 99th anniversary the Tulsa Race Massacre and George Floyd, who died after an altercation with police. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Several people were injured as a truck drove through a group of protesters on I-244 eastbound during a rally sponsored by Black Lives Matter in Tulsa on Sunday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A man receives assistance after falling off an overpass when a truck pulling a trailer drove through a group of protesters on Interstate 244 on Sunday in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Thousands of people gather to participate in a rally sponsored by Black Lives Matter in Tulsa on Sunday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Matt Dean and others take part in a commemoration Sunday of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and protest of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Treasure Hobbs and others march Sunday to the Greenwood Historic District in Tulsa during a rally to protest the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Yay Anusiem (center) and others march Sunday to the Greenwood Historic District in Tulsa to protest the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Protestors hold up signs and chant during a protest at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa on Sunday, May 31st, 2020. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
People gather near 1st Street and Denver Avenue in preparation for a protest at 5 p.m. in the Greenwood District. KELSY SCHLOTTHAUR/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police fired pepper balls and tear gas into a crowd of protesters twice late Sunday night in the Brookside neighborhood.
Police, clad in riot gear and holding shields, were in a tense confrontation with the crowd around 10 p.m. at about 36th Street and Peoria Avenue.
Although it’s unclear what prompted police to use pepper balls, and possibly tear gas, witnesses said that protesters were throwing water bottles in the direction of police.
The crowd ran north, away from police. About 10 minutes later, the crowd had returned and cheered when some officers got in their vehicles and moved further to the south.
Police used pepper balls and tear gas a second time about an hour later, at 38th Place and Peoria Avenue.
That confrontation began when one of the protesters required medical attention. As the Tulsa Fire Department responded, police in riot gear ordered the crowd to clear the street and warned of the possible use of pepper balls.
A protester threw an object, possibly a water bottle, in the direction of police, who responded by firing pepper balls and tear gas into the crowd.
Protesters scattered, running north, and later expressed frustration that police had not responded to the medical emergency sooner.
By about 11:15 p.m., about half of the protesters had left the area. But about 100 people remained at the QuikTrip at 36th and Peoria, with police about a few blocks south.
The events in Brookside happened after an hours-long protest that started in the Greenwood District.
The protest was among many demonstrations across the U.S. after Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd death in Minneapolis.
Chauvin also was accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe as Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. Floyd, who was black, had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a store.
Tulsa's protest was peaceful until a number of demonstrators strayed from the path Tulsa police had blocked from vehicle traffic in coordination with Black Lives Matter organizers and instead set foot on Interstate 244 near Detroit Avenue.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers worked to block oncoming traffic in reaction to the shift, but some vehicles already on the freeway were caught in the crowd.
Protesters reportedly let a black female driver through, but when a white man in a pickup truck towing a horse trailer tried to follow, they blocked his path.
The Rev. Dr. Eric Gill, pastor of operations at Metropolitan Baptist Church, was one of the organizers of Sunday’s protest. He said he was standing right next to the truck when it started moving through the crowd.
“We let the silver car in front of them go because she had an emergency she had to get to, so we let her go,” Gill said. “He took the liberty to continue going as bystanders stood in front of him.
“He stopped, and then as he inched in front of people and kept bumping people, the people got upset and hit his car. But then he put his gun on the dashboard of his car and told everyone, ‘You get out of my way.’ And then he proceeded to drive through people and hit people.”
Gill said he did not believe it was anything the protesters did that caused the man to continue driving.
“It was him,” Gill said. “He decided and made an intentional effort to drive through us.”
A video of the scene posted on Tulsa television station Fox-23's Facebook page shows the truck driving through the crowd and then stopping near a group of OHP troopers. Protesters can be seen running toward the truck and gaining ground before troopers quickly sent it on its way.
OHP spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said troopers met the driver at a different location for an interview to get him away from the “agitated” protesters. At least two people were injured when he pulled through the crowd.
Stewart said Sunday night the incident remained under investigation.
Gill urged protesters to move from the interstate, and they eventually did. It was closed for about two hours.
Tulsa police presence was limited for most of the day save for the officers assigned to block traffic for protesters.
At the Greenwood District, the crowd grew too large for the speaker system to reach, but those in the outer reaches followed the cheers and chants of those who could hear.
The Rev. Robert Turner spoke out against part of a statement Mayor G.T. Bynum posted to Facebook in reaction to Saturday’s protests, during which protesters blocked Interstate 44 near Peoria Avenue.
Bynum wrote that he will not agree to demands “because people block streets, shut down highways, or come to my family’s home. Change occurs in Tulsa through collaboration, deliberation and thoughtful action — not through attempts at intimidation.”
Turner said what happened Saturday was not intimidation.
"Black folk have been intimidated for so long to speak the truth,” he said, eliciting yells from the crowd. “That's why most folk didn't know about the race massacre. That's true intimidation. What happened yesterday and what's happening today is just exercising our democratic rights."
Turner issued a full response to Bynum before the protest began.
When the march began, protesters of all races packed the street widths, heading toward John Hope Franklin Park while chanting phrases including “No justice, no peace; no racist police," "Black lives matter" and "Hands up, don't shoot."
