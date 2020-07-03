Police have released the name of the man who died Thursday morning in a crash that resulted in several other collisions on U.S. 169.
Police said Jimmy Don Jackson, 57, was driving a 1980 Chevrolet Corvette north on U.S. 169 when he lost control of the car north of Interstate 244 about 5:20 a.m.
The sports car, which witnesses said had been going fast and weaving in and out of traffic, spun out and crashed into a concrete median barrier, police reported. The car flipped onto its top, slid into the path a Buick Enclave and caught fire upon impact, police reported.
After that initial crash, several minor collisions occurred on the highway as traffic became congested.
The wrecks shut down the highway's northbound lanes for several hours.
Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Buick had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.