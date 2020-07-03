Tulsa police identified the man who died Thursday morning in a U.S. 169 crash that resulted in several other collisions.
Police officials identified the driver involved in that crash as Jimmy Don Jackson, 57, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Jackson was driving a blue 1980 Chevrolet Corvette northbound on U.S. 169 when he lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a concrete barrier and the vehicle flipped, according to the release. The wreck occurred about 5:20 a.m. Thursday and shut the highway down for several hours.
Jackson reportedly died on impact. After the Corvette came to a rest, a gray SUV struck the broadside of the vehicle. Several minor collisions occurred on the highway as traffic congested.