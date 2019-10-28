Police on Monday identified a man who was fatally shot by three officers in north Tulsa and said he was wanted on a felony warrant.
Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell said it's apparent from the soon-to-be released officer body camera footage that Luis Manuel Arreguin-Lara, 50, "already had it in his mind what he was going to do" when he returned to the scene of a motorist assist the 3800 block of East Pine Street and reportedly pulled a gun on and possibly shot at officers.
A woman Arreguin-Lara knew was stopped in the right lane of the road with her hazard lights on when a training officer and an officer in training decided to stop for a motorist assist call about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tuell said the woman told officers something was wrong with one of her tires, and Arreguin-Lara was on his way back to help her move the white Jeep from the road.
She told officers Arreguin-Lara was wanted, and she did not expect he would return if he saw them present, but the officers stayed, Tuell said.
Tuell said Arreguin-Lara rode up to the scene on a bike holding a tire iron, and officers told him to get off of the bike and put down the tire iron.
As he did so, he turned his right shoulder away from officers and reached for his right hip as the officers yelled for him to stop, Tuell said.
"(Arreguin-Lara) then produced a firearm and the officers were forced to shoot him," Tuell said.
Tuell said he didn't know how many times Arreguin-Lara was hit, but officers shot at him multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Investigators are still determining whether Arreguin-Lara fired his weapon, but none of the officers involved were injured.
Arreguin-Lara's warrant was confirmed after the shooting: A $50,000 Tulsa County felony warrant for kidnapping, forcible sodomy and sexual battery, Tuell said.
The three officers involved, who have not yet been identified, are on leave while the shooting is investigated.
Tuell said it is unfortunate the officer in training was faced with this situation so early in his career.
"I can tell you with utmost certainty that every officer you talk to would like to make it through their career without ever having to discharge their firearm," Tuell said. However, officers know the dangers of the job.
"We, as law enforcement, know how quickly something can turn and go bad, and we train on it."