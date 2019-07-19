Tulsa police have identified the two people who were killed outside a south Tulsa fitness center on Wednesday.
Those killed were identified as Malik Morgan, 18, and DeAunte McKnight, 25.
They died after being shot in the parking lot of VASA Fitness, near 51st Street and Memorial Drive.
A third person who was also shot was hospitalized with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
Tulsa Police Capt. Dave Roberts said people in at least two cars exchanged gunfire in the parking lot.
Roberts said it appears that all parties involved knew each other and that no bystanders were injured.
The two deaths are the 38th and 39th homicides in Tulsa this year.
