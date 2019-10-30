Tulsa Police are investigating the city's 55th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed at a construction site near downtown early Wednesday.
An employee of the site told police he shot a man who attacked him with a piece of rebar as he was sitting in his truck about 4:50 a.m., Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said.
The employee called police and remained on scene in the 400 block of East 13th Street until they arrived. He cooperated with officers at the scene and was interviewed by detectives before being released pending further investigation, Watkins said.
The death is the city's 55th homicide of the year, following two fatal stabbings and another fatal shooting within the past seven days.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.