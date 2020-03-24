A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon after the motorcycle he was driving struck a car on Riverside Drive and 66th Street.
Tulsa police Capt. Thomas Bell said the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The boy and another unidentified motorcycle rider were northbound on Riverside, and witnesses told police they were at high speed before the crash, Bell said.
A black Acura SUV pulled out into the northbound lanes from 66th Street to turn south on Riverside, when the boy's motorcycle struck the SUV "square" in the driver's side door, Bell said. The second motorcyclist managed to stop to avoid the crash, Bell said.
The driver of the SUV was hospitalized with with serious injuries and knocked unconscious in the crash, Bell said. Police are still investigating, and Bell said it's unclear whether the SUV driver will be cited in the crash.
Riverside Drive was blocked in both directions following the crash Tuesday afternoon.
It's believed the boy was wearing a helmet, Bell said.