A man was shot in the torso in the 500 block of South 55th West Avenue on Sunday evening following an ongoing dispute, police said.
Officers about 6:10 p.m. were called to a report of a man who had been shot in the torso near a residence.
EMSA transported a patient from the location.
Tulsa police Lt. Kelvin Williams said the shooting was the culmination of a disturbance that has been ongoing, and said officers had been to the residence three times on Sunday.
Williams said the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso and was taken to a hospital. The suspect is in custody, he said.
This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.