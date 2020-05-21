A pair of juveniles suffered gunshot wounds during an apparent gun battle in an east Tulsa neighborhood, police said Thursday.
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at the corner of 118th East Avenue and 7th Place.
Officers at the scene reported that two unidentified juveniles were shot in the head after being caught in a crossfire involving vehicles.
Emergency responders who later arrived at the scene determine gunshot wounds suffered by the victims were not life threatening before transporting them to an area hospital for treatment.
Police have been unable to gather definitive suspect or vehicle descriptions.
This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.