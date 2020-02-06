Broken Arrow police are seeking the public's help in finding a 37-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday.
Bryan Scott Gonzales was reported missing and possibly endangered, according to the Broken Arrow Police Department. Gonzales' family told police he was traveling from Alma, Kansas, to Amarillo, Texas, on Tuesday.
However, Gonzales' vehicle was located recently in Broken Arrow. Gonzales reportedly has health issues and possibly undiagnosed mental health issues, according to a news release.
Efforts to contact him and check his well-being have been unsuccessful. Gonzales has no known family or friends in Broken Arrow.
Those who recognize Gonzales or know of his whereabouts may contact the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-259-8400. Gonzales' case number is 20-0877.