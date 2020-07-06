The Tulsa Police Department released surveillance photos Monday of a possible suspect in the shooting death of a convenience store employee during a reported robbery last week.
Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said Muhammad Imran was shot to death outside the Zen-Zel Convenience Store, 1516 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., while taking out the trash around 11 p.m. June 23.
Police said at the time that two employees were taking out garbage when a man in a mask approached them and ordered them to get on the ground.
Imran, according to authorities, continued throwing trash into a dumpster and was subsequently shot in the chest. Afterward, police said the shooter ran into the store, took items and fled on foot.
Watkins said Monday that the alleged shooter is a Black man who was wearing a black beanie and T-shirt with gray sweat pants. The man had a white surgical-style mask covering his face, Watkins said.
Imran's death is the city's 34th homicide of 2020.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477 or emails sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.