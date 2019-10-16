Authorities are seeking public assistance to locate two children who ran away from home Tuesday and have not yet returned.
The two boys — William Gintz, 12, and James Nease, 10, — were last seen before dark on Tuesday in the 200 block of West Independence Street, between Denver Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard north of downtown, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Police said Gintz has a previous history of running away from home and returning several hours later. As of Wednesday afternoon, neither boy had returned home.
Both boys reportedly have medical issues. Authorities said there is a concern for their well-being.
Gintz was described as a white male standing 5-foot-6 and weighing about 150 pounds. He has blonde hair with red tips, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Nease was described as a white male standing about 3-foot tall and weighing 50 pounds. He has blonde hair with blue tips, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black sweatpants.
Those with knowledge of their whereabouts or believe they may have seen the boys are encouraged to contact police.