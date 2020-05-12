Authorities are asking for help as they look for a woman with a mental disability who ran away from an assisted living facility.
Angel Russell, whose age was unavailable, was reported missing Tuesday morning from the Bonny Crest Home Health facility, 1512 E. 67th Place, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Russell was described as a white woman with red hair and blue eyes. She is about 5-foot-2 and 170 pounds. The clothing she was last seen wearing was unknown. Caretakers report that Russell has a mild mental disability and requires 24-hour monitoring.
Staff at the facility told police that Russell had locked herself in her bedroom overnight. When staff checked on her in the morning, they discovered she had fled from the facility through a window.
Those who may know of Russell's whereabouts are encouraged to contact 911.