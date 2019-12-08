Calvin Prince of Ada was appointed to the Oklahoma Board of Corrections by state Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, late last week.
Prince is administrator of the Pontotoc County specialty courts programs. He replaces Yukon Deputy Police Chief Mike Roach, who resigned in October.
Vacancy sign: State Rep. Shane Stone, D-Oklahoma City, said he will leave office at the end of December because of an unnamed opportunity elsewhere.
Stone previously announced he would not seek re-election in 2020.
Stone said he will direct the $19,000 in his campaign fund to the state election board to help pay for the special election to fill his seat.
Campaigns and elections: Republicans are trumpeting an in-house poll showing Democratic Fifth District Congresswoman Kendra Horn down 7 points to a generic opponent.
Meetings and events: City Councilors Jeannie Cue, Cass Fahler, Ben Kimbro and Phil Lakin will be featured at the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 7902 S. Lewis Ave.
Authors Denver and John Nicks will be featured at both the Tulsa Democratic Party Luncheon Club at 11:30 a.m., Friday, at Baxter’s Interurban, 717 S. Houston Ave., and at the TCDP Dinner Club at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 19, at Chuy’s, 10808 E. 71st St.
The TCDP African American Federation will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rudisill Library, 1520 N Harvard Ave.
TCDP Disabilities & Allies group meets at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at Peggy Helmerich Library, 5131 E. 91st St.
The Grand River Dam Authority board meeting previously scheduled for this week has been moved to 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at the GRDA Energy Control Center near Kerr Dam.
