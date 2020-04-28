A drive-through OU test site for COVID-19 is slated to pop-up in north Tulsa for Wednesday.
The University of Oklahoma drive-through testing site will be set up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Wayman Tisdale Specialty Health Clinic, 591 E. 36th St. North, according to a news release.
The test site is available through appointment only. Those wishing to get testing must call 918-619-4980 to be screened by a health care provider over the phone.
The change in location was made to offer testing to a local population who may not have yet had the opportunity for testing. The testing site will return to the OU-Tulsa campus at 41st Street and Yale Avenue after Wednesday.
A list of test sites can be found on the Oklahoma State Department of Health's website dedicated to COVID-19.