President Trump says he made the holiday Juneteenth "very famous" by first scheduling his rally in Tulsa on that date.
"I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous," Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an interview on Wednesday. "It's actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it."
Trump first scheduled his rally in Tulsa on Friday, which fell on June 19, annually recognized as Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The president then moved the rally to Saturday after many African-American friends and supporters had reached out to him.
Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth, was first recognized in 1865, when freedmen in Texas organized a celebration. Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday in 1979. Oklahoma recognized the holiday in 1994.
A black Secret Service agent informed Trump of the meaning of Juneteenth, the president told the Journal in the interview. He said he polled those around him and none had heard of holiday.
