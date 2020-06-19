Virus Outbreak Trump

President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump tweeted this Friday morning, a day before his rally in Tulsa:

"Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!"

That statement came out right before Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum posted a message on Facebook about how "We will go through it as a community."

Trump has criticized mayors in those cities for the level of destruction and looting that took place during and after peaceful protests. 

The president tweeted a little later Friday morning: "Big crowds and lines already forming in Tulsa. My campaign hasn’t started yet. It starts on Saturday night in Oklahoma!"

