President Trump tweeted Friday afternoon: "I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally. Enjoy yourselves - thank you to Mayor Bynum!"
The Secret Service asked the City of Tulsa to lift the curfew order this weekend that was made late Thursday night, according to a City of Tulsa press release. In compliance with this request, the city has rescinded the order.
“Last night, I enacted a curfew at the request of Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, following consultation with the United States Secret Service based on intelligence they had received,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in the release. “Today, we were told the curfew is no longer necessary so I am rescinding it.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
A bust of President Donald Trump sits on a barricade on in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A bust of President Donald Trump sits on a barricade on Fourth Street and Boulder Avenue in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Andrea Garrett puts her contact lenses in as she and other Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A woman looks out of a window at the Irving Building as Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A heavy rain falls as Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Trump supporters line up and camp on in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Barricades block Fourth Street at Cheyenne Avenue as Trump supporters line up and camp ahead of Saturday's campaign in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Pellerin waves a Donald Trump campaign flag near a barricade after driving all night from Austin, Texas, to line up and camp with other Trump supporters in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. The area for several blocks around the BOK Center is barricaded. Upon arriving Pellerin said he needed to burn some energy before taking a nap. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mary Kent is greeted by steel barricades as she exits her home in the Adams Building in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Donald Trump's Saturday campaign rally. Kent was traveling to a doctor's appointment. Several blocks around the BOK Center have been barricaded. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Karson Curttright of Enid films members of the media as he and other Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Vincent Ruiz removes lamps from the Adams Building so they don't get damaged ahead of President Donald Trump's Saturday campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mary Kent is greeted by steel barricades as she exits her home in the Adams Building. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Messages in the Adams Building window as Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Preston Hanning sleeps as Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Rose Brown of Tulsa and other Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Robert Harper traveled from Boston to attend President Donald Trump's Saturday campaign rally. Harper is originally from Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Trump supporters are seen from an apartment window in the Irving Building. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A motorist plays and sings an anti Donald Trump song as he passes supporters in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Jerome Garvin, manager of the Irving Building, sits in his apartment as Trump supporters line in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Messages in the Adams Building window as Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Jerome Garvin, manager of the Irving Building, sits in his apartment as Trump supporters line up and camp in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Pellerin drove all night from Austin, Texas, to line up and camp with other Trump supporters in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A Trump vendoer shields herself from the rain as supporters line up and camp on 4th Street between Boulder Ave. and Cheyenne Ave. in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Trump supporters sheild themselves from a hard rain as they line up and camp on 4th Street between Boulder Ave. and Cheyenne Ave. in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump supporter Randall Thom rides a scooter Friday with a flag attached to it in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Caroline DeVenuto from Buck County, Pa. shouts near a vendor of Donald Trump merchandise as Trump supporters line up and camp on 4th Street between Boulder Ave. and Cheyenne Ave. in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A Trump supporter walks in the rain as he and others line up and camp on 4th Street between Boulder Ave. and Cheyenne Ave. in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Risa Holland of Wichita shouts, "Eight more years" as she and other Trump supporters line up and camp on 4th Street and Boulder Ave. in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Jennifer, who declined to give her last name, takes photos of Trump supporters in the rain as they line up and camp on 4th Street between Boulder Ave. and Cheyenne Ave. in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Workers set up fences for lines on 4th Street near Cheyenne Ave. ahead of President Donald Trump's Saturday campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump supporter Angela Perkins makes a sign about the Fake News while camping in line on 4th Street east of Cheyenne Ave. in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
President Donald Trump supporters Esther Seim and Elijah Pearrow sit in their tent as they camp out on Boulder Ave. north of 4th Street in downtown Tulsa ahead of Saturday's campaign rally Friday, June 19, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Workers set up fences for lines ahead of President Donald Trump's Saturday campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
