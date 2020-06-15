President Trump on Monday morning tweeted "Almost One Million people request tickets for the Saturday Night Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma!"
He said late Friday night that he was moving his Tulsa campaign rally by a day in response to feedback about its being planned for Juneteenth.
“We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th — a big deal,” he said in the tweet after 10 p.m. Friday. “Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday.
“Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents. I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests …"
His campaign manager, Brad Parscale, tweeted earlier Friday that the number of reservation requests had reached 300,000, and he indicated that the campaign was considering adding another event in Tulsa.
Initially the rally was going to be at the BOK Center at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, the Tulsa City-County Health Department’s director said he wished the campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center on June 20 would be pushed back to a later date.
In an interview with the Tulsa World on Saturday, Bruce Dart said Tulsa is seeing a “significant increase in our case trends” that makes a large gathering like the rally dangerous for not only attendees, but the president himself.
“I think it’s an honor for Tulsa to have a sitting president want to come and visit our community, but not during a pandemic,” said Dart. “I’m concerned about our ability to protect anyone who attends a large, indoor event, and I’m also concerned about our ability to ensure the president stays safe as well.”
This is a developing story. We will update it.
Gallery: Black Lives Matter rally at Guthrie Green