Primary election results: More votes cast than presidential primary in March; Read other updates from election night

Updated 10:45 p.m.: SQ 802, the initiative petition to expand Medicaid benefits through the use of federal funding, goes 50.48% yes and 49.52% no.
Oklahoma will become the 37th state to pass Medicaid expansion.
Low-income households earning 133% or less than the federal poverty line will now be eligible for government subsidized Medicaid coverage with the state picking up 10% of the cost and the federal government paying the balance.
Under 2019 poverty guidelines, expanded Medicaid coverage would provide health insurance to a single adult making less than $17,236 annually, or adults in a family of four making less than $35,535 annually.
Oklahoma currently ranks No. 2 nationally in the percentage of the population without health insurance.
An estimated 14.2% of Oklahomans, or 548,316 individuals, didn’t have health insurance in the state when surveyed for the 2018 U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey of households.
Here is how the county voting ended.
Updated 10:25 p.m.: Read Staff Writer Kyle Hinchey's story on the two Tulsa Public School board races, where one was won by 33 votes.
Updated 10:24 p.m.: With 21 precincts to go, SQ 802 up by 6,740 votes, reports City Editor Paul Tyrrell.
Updated 10:20 p.m. U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn easily won her primary race Tuesday. More than 69,000 votes were cast in the race against Tom Guild. But the number that is interesting is only about 66,000 votes were cast by Republicans to choose her challenger, reports Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel.
Horn is considered one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents in the nation after she flipped a long-standing red district.
Looks like Republicans Terry Neese and Stephanie Bice will meet in a runoff election to see who goes against Horn in November.
Updated 10:14 p.m.: The Oklahoma State Election Board just tweeted: "With more votes still to be counted, the June 2020 State Primary already has more votes cast than the ~600K votes in the March 2020 Presidential Primary."
Updated 10:10 p.m.: SQ 802 up by 5,908 votes with 41 precincts to go. About 30 of those in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, reports City Editor Paul Tyrrell.
Updated 10:03 p.m.: The Tulsa school board’s longest-serving member hasn’t faced a challenger in 20 years.
This year, Ruth Ann Fate had one and lost by 33 votes. The 83-year-old District 6 representative who was first elected in 1996 lost to Jerry Griffin, reports Staff Writer Kyle Hinchey. Schools in District 6 include Hale, Jones, Bell, Hoover, Zarrow International and Memorial Junior High.
Updated 9:55 p.m.: With less than 100 precincts left, SQ 802 holds 6,623 vote edge. It was polling about 62% yes in Tulsa and 66% yes in Oklahoma counties, reports City Editor Paul Tyrrell.
Updated 9:52 p.m.: Looks like Jo Anna Dossett gets the Democratic nomination and no runoff for Senate District 35, reports Staff Writer Barbara Hoberock. Dossett is a teacher who is the sister of state Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso.
Updated 9:45 p.m.: The Tulsa Public Schools District 6 board seat has one precinct left and is separated by two votes. Ruth Ann Fate has 3,093 and her challenger Jerry Griffin has 3,095, reports Staff Writer Kyle Hinchey.
The other race has John Croisant just ahead of Shane Saunders.
Updated 9:38 p.m.: State Rep. Logan Phillips, who knocked out the leader of the House Democrats in 2018 in a shocking result after spending no money on the race, looks like he won his race against three Republican opponents.
Updated 9:37 p.m.: SQ 802 now up by fewer than 6,000 votes with 173 precincts out, reports City Editor Paul Tyrrell.
Updated 9:31 p.m.: Rep. Kevin McDugle is just ahead of Justin Dine for state House District 12. The Republican from Broken Arrow has been challenged in his last two elections about not living in the district by his opponent. Both time the election board sided with McDugle.
Updated 9:22 p.m.: SQ 802: yes up 6,576 votes with 1,727 of 1,948 precincts, reports City Editor Paul Tyrrell.
Updated 9:19 p.m.: Of 260 precincts still out, 221 are in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, reports City Editor Paul Tyrrell.
Updated 9:07 p.m.: SQ 802: yes votes about 8,600 ahead with about 330 precincts to count, reports City Editor Paul Tyrrell. Look at the voting on this interactive graphic from Staff Writer Curtis Killman.
Lundy Kiger has been defeated in state House District 3 by the guy who had the seat before him, Rick West, reports Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel.
Derrel Fincher from Bartlesville is about to lose, too, which would be a big upset, he said. Wendi Stearman is in the lead.
Updated 8:53 p.m.: Incumbent Wayne Shaw has been defeated by a Republican challenger for Senate District 3 in northeast Oklahoma, reports Tulsa World Staff Writer Barbara Hoberock, who covers the Legislature. Blake Cowboy Stephens wins.
Updated 8:46 p.m.: Less than 500 precincts to go on State Question 802: yes 51%, no 49%, reports City Editor Paul Tyrrell.
Look at the voting on this interactive graphic from Staff Writer Curtis Killman. Looks like the rural counties are against the initiative petition to expand Medicaid benefits through the use of federal funding.
Updated 8:43 p.m.: It's neck and neck in Tulsa Public Schools District 6, where longtime board member Ruth Ann Fate is being challenged by University of Oklahoma professor Jerry Griffin, reports Staff Writer Kyle Hinchey who covers education.
Update 8:35 p.m.: Markwayne Mullin is easily defeating two contenders in the U.S. House District 2 Republican primary. Mullin, the incumbent, had nearly 80% of the vote with more than half the precincts reporting. Mullin will face Democrat Danyell Lanier and Libertarian Richie Castaldo on the Nov. 3 ballot, reports Managing Editor Mike Strain.
Also winning easily was Kojo Asamoa-Caesar in the First Congressional Democratic primary. Asamoa-Caesar was defeating Mark Keeter and will face Republican incumbent Kevin Hern in the general election.
Updated 8:33 p.m.: In state Senate District 35 GOP primary for Tulsa County, Creekpaum (44%) ahead of Baber (32%) and Morrissey (24%). 13 of 36 precincts reporting, reports City Editor Paul Tyrrell.
State Question 802 getting tighter: yes 56%; no 44%. 860 of 1948 precincts reporting. Polling 71% yes in Tulsa County.
Updated 8:13 p.m.: Tulsa World Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel, who has covered politics in the state for decades, files this story on the Congressional races:
Inhofe, 85, will face 30-year-old Democrat Abby Broyles, plus two independents and a Libertarian, in November.
Updated 8:04 p.m.: Other races that look to be over at this point across the state:
Todd Hiett on the Republican ticket for Corporation Commissioner.
Markwayne Mullin on the Republican ticket for U.S. Representative in District 2.
Tom Cole on the Republican ticket for U.S. Representative in District 4.
Updated 7:57 p.m.: State Question 802, the initiative petition to expand Medicaid benefits through the use of federal funding, appears to be on its way to passage. With nearly a quarter of precincts reporting, about 60% of voters have supported the measure. It has 80% approval in Tulsa County.
Updated 7:44 p.m.: Looks like Sen. Jim Inhofe will again be on the Republican ticket in November. The Associated Press has called the race with Inhofe at 72% of the vote so far. He is likely going to face Abby Broyles, who is leading with 70% on the Democrat ticket for senator. AP has called her race as well.
Updated 7:40 p.m.: About 4 percent of precincts are now reporting results. So far, the Oklahoma incumbents in Congress are in the lead in their respect races.
Updated 7:31 p.m.: Sen. Jim Inhofe broke out to a big lead after absentee mail and early voting numbers came in initially. He had more than 20,000 vote for him by mail.
On the Democrat side of that Senate race, Abby Broyles had more than 40,000 vote by mail to lead the pack.
Updated 7:20 p.m.: Results are now showing up as absentee mail and early voting numbers are coming in for races across the state.
Updated 7 p.m.: The polls are now closed as Oklahomans spent Tuesday voting in the 2020 primary election. We will update this story as races and the state question are called.
Staff Writer Kevin Canfield filed this story earlier today about how election day started, including a precinct captain sleeping in, leaving voters waiting in line.
Tulsa World Staff Photographers Mike Simons, Matt Barnard and Stephen Pingry reported and turned in these photos so far today.