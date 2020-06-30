Primary election results: It's rural vs. urban on State Question 802 vote; Legislative races starting to be called

Updated 9:38 p.m.: State Rep. Logan Phillips, who knocked out the leader of the House Democrats in 2018 in a shocking result after spending no money on the race, looks like he won his race against three opponents.
Updated 9:37 p.m.: SQ 802 now up by fewer than 6,000 votes with 173 precincts out, reports City Editor Paul Tyrrell.
Updated 9:31 p.m.: Rep. Kevin McDugle is just ahead of Justin Dine for state House District 12. The Republican from Broken Arrow has been challenged in his last two elections about not living in the district by his opponent. Both time the election board sided with McDugle.
Updated 9:22 p.m.: SQ 802: yes up 6,576 votes with 1,727 of 1,948 precincts, reports City Editor Paul Tyrrell.
Updated 9:19 p.m.: Of 260 precincts still out, 221 are in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, reports City Editor Paul Tyrrell.
Updated 9:07 p.m.: SQ 802: yes votes about 8,600 ahead with about 330 precincts to count, reports City Editor Paul Tyrrell. Look at the voting on this interactive graphic from Staff Writer Curtis Killman.
Updated 8:53 p.m.: Incumbent Wayne Shaw has been defeated by a Republican challenger for Senate District 3 in northeast Oklahoma, reports Tulsa World Staff Writer Barbara Hoberock, who covers the Legislature. Blake Cowboy Stephens wins.
Updated 8:46 p.m.: Less than 500 precincts to go on State Question 802: yes 51%, no 49%, reports City Editor Paul Tyrrell.
Look at the voting on this interactive graphic from Staff Writer Curtis Killman. Looks like the rural counties are against the initiative petition to expand Medicaid benefits through the use of federal funding.
Updated 8:43 p.m.: It's neck and neck in Tulsa Public Schools District 6, where longtime board member Ruth Ann Fate is being challenged by University of Oklahoma professor Jerry Griffin, reports Staff Writer Kyle Hinchey who covers education.
Update 8:35 p.m.: Markwayne Mullin is easily defeating two contenders in the U.S. House District 2 Republican primary. Mullin, the incumbent, had nearly 80% of the vote with more than half the precincts reporting. Mullin will face Democrat Danyell Lanier and Libertarian Richie Castaldo on the Nov. 3 ballot, reports Managing Editor Mike Strain.
Also winning easily was Kojo Asamoa-Caesar in the First Congressional Democratic primary. Asamoa-Caesar was defeating Mark Keeter and will face Republican incumbent Kevin Hern in the general election.
Updated 8:33 p.m.: In state Senate District 35 GOP primary for Tulsa County, Creekpaum (44%) ahead of Baber (32%) and Morrissey (24%). 13 of 36 precincts reporting, reports City Editor Paul Tyrrell.
State Question 802 getting tighter: yes 56%; no 44%. 860 of 1948 precincts reporting. Polling 71% yes in Tulsa County.
Updated 8:13 p.m.: Tulsa World Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel, who has covered politics in the state for decades, files this story on the Congressional races:
Inhofe, 85, will face 30-year-old Democrat Abby Broyles, plus two independents and a Libertarian, in November.
Updated 8:04 p.m.: Other races that look to be over at this point across the state:
Todd Hiett on the Republican ticket for Corporation Commissioner.
Markwayne Mullin on the Republican ticket for U.S. Representative in District 2.
Tom Cole on the Republican ticket for U.S. Representative in District 4.
Updated 7:57 p.m.: State Question 802, the initiative petition to expand Medicaid benefits through the use of federal funding, appears to be on its way to passage. With nearly a quarter of precincts reporting, about 60% of voters have supported the measure. It has 80% approval in Tulsa County.
Updated 7:44 p.m.: Looks like Sen. Jim Inhofe will again be on the Republican ticket in November. The Associated Press has called the race with Inhofe at 72% of the vote so far. He is likely going to face Abby Broyles, who is leading with 70% on the Democrat ticket for senator. AP has called her race as well.
Updated 7:40 p.m.: About 4 percent of precincts are now reporting results. So far, the Oklahoma incumbents in Congress are in the lead in their respect races.
Updated 7:31 p.m.: Sen. Jim Inhofe broke out to a big lead after absentee mail and early voting numbers came in initially. He had more than 20,000 vote for him by mail.
On the Democrat side of that Senate race, Abby Broyles had more than 40,000 vote by mail to lead the pack.
Updated 7:20 p.m.: Results are now showing up as absentee mail and early voting numbers are coming in for races across the state.
Updated 7 p.m.: The polls are now closed as Oklahomans spent Tuesday voting in the 2020 primary election. We will update this story as races and the state question are called.
Staff Writer Kevin Canfield filed this story earlier today about how election day started, including a precinct captain sleeping in, leaving voters waiting in line.
Tulsa World Staff Photographers Mike Simons, Matt Barnard and Stephen Pingry reported and turned in these photos so far today.