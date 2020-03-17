A day after public schools across Oklahoma were ordered shut down, leaders of Tulsa-area private and parochial schools began communicating their own decisions for suspending operations.

All Catholic elementary and preschools in the Diocese Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma will remain on an extended spring break through Friday, April 3, but beginning Tuesday, March 24, Bishop Kelley High School will initiate distance learning.

“Students are anticipated to return to their respective schools Monday, April 6,” “We know this is a difficult time for many of our families. Please know that our principals, our teachers, and all those involved in our Catholic schools are here to support you and your family,” said David Dean, superintendent of schools affiliated with the Tulsa diocese.

Trandy Birch, administrator at Lincoln Christian School, notified his school community on Tuesday that in-person attendance will be halted through at least April 3 and all athletic and other school events and activities scheduled through April 5 will be postponed.

Students at Lincoln Christian, 1003 N. 129th East Ave., will begin using distance learning platforms on Thursday, March 26.

“We are in the middle of an unprecedented situation within recent American history and certainly not the Spring Break and beyond we would like,” Birch wrote. “I can only imagine the questions our kids have. But, I assure you, they will draw their attitude from us, the adults in their lives, as we continue to love them through this along with the strength of Christ and the power of the Word in our daily lives!”

Victory Christian School announced the cancellation of on-campus classes and school activities next week, with online learning for all grades starting March 25.

“Communication will be sent regarding the online learning plan before Tuesday, March 24th. Please plan on your student learning online next week and possibly the week after,” the school’s statement to parents reads. “As this situation is fluid, we will be prepared to extend online learning beyond next week if necessary. Communication will continue often as updates and information is available. We are continuing to pray for God’s peace, grace and divine health in your families.”

Late Monday evening, Mingo Valley Christian School, 8304 S. 107th East Ave., notified parents that the school would begin “remote instruction” beginning on Wednesday, March 25, until further notice.

Students will have no school on Monday, March 23rd and Tuesday the 24th as teachers will be in training and preparation on those days.

“We know you have lots of questions, and we will pull together with grace and flexibility to figure this out together,” Mingo Valley told its families. “Remember, we will start slow and communicate often.”

On Thursday, Holland Hall announced it would be closing early ahead of spring break as a precaution after reported contact between “several members of our community” with a confirmed coronavirus patient’s family.

Holland Hall, located at 5666 E. 81st St., announced that same day that it would be moving to remote learning for students for the two weeks immediately following spring break — March 23-April 3.

“In the interest of public health, I know we will be apart, but I hope we continue to hold one another up in prayer and in other ways that bind this community together through any means possible,” wrote J.P. Culley, Holland Hall’s head of school. “You have our promise to remain in touch, to communicate with you in ways that help you manage learning and life, and to be here for you and your family in any way we can.”

Students at University School, 326 S. College Ave., will begin virtual classes beginning March 23 and will continue until at least April 5.

Parents will be notified by next week whether virtual learning will continue past April 5, said Mona Chamberlin, spokeswoman for the University of Tulsa.

